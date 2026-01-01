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John Singleton, Thoughtworks

John Singleton

Global Head of Operations, Data and AI

John Singleton is Global Head of Operations, Data and AI at Thoughtworks and a Principal Program Manager. He joined Thoughtworks through its acquisition of Watchful, where he was co-founder and COO, and worked with co-founder Shayan Mohanty to build technology that helped organizations label data and train AI models.

 

At Thoughtworks, John focuses on AI infrastructure, operations, and research, helping organizations establish and optimize their AI stack, from silicon to token to application.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.