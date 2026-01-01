LevelUp - Sydney

You can easily access our Sydney office by public transport. It’s located just opposite Wynyard bus station, Stand C which is also on Carrington street.

LevelUp in Sydney has been running both EXP and Build events since 2013. We’ve made great connections with people looking to get started in the IT industry. Curious to learn more? Join us and be inspired by open meaningful discussions via LevelUp NOW as we continue to share experiences. We look forward to your feedback, professional exchange and networking!