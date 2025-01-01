Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
LevelUp - Brisbane


Our Brisbane office is easily accessible by public transport. The closest train station is Central station located at the northern end of the Brisbane CBD on Ann Street, directly opposite Anzac Square, a 2-minute walk to Thoughtworks.


LevelUp in Brisbane has been running EXP and Nights events since 2014 and we’ve made great connections with people looking to get started in the IT industry. Curious to find out more? Join us and be inspired by open meaningful discussions via LevelUp NOW as we continue to share experiences. We look forward to your feedback, professional exchange and networking!

Webinar
LevelUp Now

Over the years, we’ve run various in-person programs and events and made great connections with people looking to get started in the IT industry. We're excited to bring you LevelUp Now so that we can continue to share our knowledge, connect and inspire conversations in the current health climate. LevelUp Now is our first online only event. The feedback on our pilot episodes was fantastic and LevelUp Now has moved beyond a trial to become a permanent fixture. Participants will also have the option to view live captioning as needed.

Previously on LevelUp Now...

Season 1 Ep. 3: Agile SLDC

Season 1 Ep. 3: Agile SLDC

 

 

Season 1 Ep. 4: TDD & Pair Programming

Season 1 Ep. 4: TDD & Pair Programming

 

 

Season 2 Ep. 1: Product Discovery

Season 2 Ep. 1: Product Discovery

 

 

Meet some of our trainers

Yihan Lin

Yihan Lin

Senior Experience Designer


Yihan Lin loves to take clients on a journey of design in an Agile environment. A GovHack winner for 4 consecutive years, she has won a total of 15 industry awards with her teams. Yihan strives to create simple and thoughtful human experiences that leave a positive impact on people, environment and society, while pursuing the balance between user needs, business requirements, and technical realities. Yihan has been at Thoughtworks for 2 years.

Lars Mellick

Lars Mellick

Consultant Developer


Lars is a Software Developer, recent Uni graduate, and Oxford Comma enthusiast. He really enjoys the challenge of working in technology and hopes to share his enthusiasm at LevelUp. He’s just lived through this transition to a career in tech, so he knows exactly the combination of stress and excitement you’re feeling! He also plays piano, struggles to keep his plants alive, and gets too emotionally involved in Pixar movies. Lars has been at Thoughtworks for just under 2 years.

Clayton Nyakana

Clayton Nyakana

Senior Consultant


Clayton is an analyst with multi-role experience. He has worn many hats as a Developer, Project Manager, Quality Analyst and most recently a Business Analyst. He has also been a trainer at TWU for 3 terms. He enjoys solving life problems using technology and is always curious about what else technology can ease. Clayton has been at Thoughtworks for 7 years.

Attendee feedback LevelUp NOW, Season One

"Finishing up on this session was brilliant. I had asked in an earlier session this series about technical interview questions/techniques because I had a 2 hour online technical interview the following day. I really appreciated that you went over this topic in detail tonight. I will approach my next interview very differently!!! Such fantastic practical tips shared by Lars. Not only were his tips awesome, but he is a fantastic presenter -very clear and cheerful. I think he could make the most boring topic very entertaining."
Thoughtworks Brisbane office locationLevel 19, 127 Creek Street, 4000, Brisbane, QLD - AustraliaContact the Brisbane team

Thoughtworks Brisbane office location

Level 19, 127 Creek Street, 4000, Brisbane, QLD - Australia

Contact the Brisbane team

Email: levelup@thoughtworks.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.