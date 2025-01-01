LevelUp - Brisbane

Our Brisbane office is easily accessible by public transport. The closest train station is Central station located at the northern end of the Brisbane CBD on Ann Street, directly opposite Anzac Square, a 2-minute walk to Thoughtworks.

LevelUp in Brisbane has been running EXP and Nights events since 2014 and we’ve made great connections with people looking to get started in the IT industry. Curious to find out more? Join us and be inspired by open meaningful discussions via LevelUp NOW as we continue to share experiences. We look forward to your feedback, professional exchange and networking!