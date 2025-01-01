Data as a product
More than 50% of data executives are dissatisfied with their data management capabilities. By applying the principles of product thinking, design and development to data management, Thoughtworks enables you to deliver high quality, usable data at the speed of business.
Working backwards from the needs of your data consumers, we apply modern data engineering practices and cloud-based technologies to incrementally deliver reusable solutions while creating a flexible, scalable enterprise data platform.
More than 50% of data executives are dissatisfied with their data management capabilities. By applying the principles of product thinking, design and development to data management, Thoughtworks enables you to deliver high quality, usable data at the speed of business.
Working backwards from the needs of your data consumers, we apply modern data engineering practices and cloud-based technologies to incrementally deliver reusable solutions while creating a flexible, scalable enterprise data platform.
Leveraging data as a product: A strategic imperative for business leaders
Discover how to harness data as a valuable product that drives innovation, empowers strategic decision-making, and fuels business growth.
Discover the benefits
Deliver business impact up to 60% faster
Take an iterative approach to designing and implementing data solutions to ensure they deliver fast business value that grows over time.
Increase your ability to scale 4x
Using our evolutionary architecture expertise we design decoupled systems with domain-intelligent data products and AI-enabled platforms that accelerate data solution delivery.
Create data products in days, not months
Enable product teams to build reusable, reliable and interoperable data products that adhere to your governance policies and standards.
Our approach
We use a structured discovery and inception process to uncover requirements for your new data products, articulate the benefits, and identify the right place to start.
We help you determine the actions and investments required to adopt data as a product and then deliver your first MVP in just three to six months.
We work with you to drive organization-wide adoption of data as a product, using MVP early successes to gain buy-in from technology and business stakeholders.