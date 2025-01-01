Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
schließen
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Data and Analytics Back

Data as a product

More than 50% of data executives are dissatisfied with their data management capabilities. By applying the principles of product thinking, design and development to data management, Thoughtworks enables you to deliver high quality, usable data at the speed of business.

 

Working backwards from the needs of your data consumers, we apply modern data engineering practices and cloud-based technologies to incrementally deliver reusable solutions while creating a flexible, scalable enterprise data platform.

 

Data as a product

More than 50% of data executives are dissatisfied with their data management capabilities. By applying the principles of product thinking, design and development to data management, Thoughtworks enables you to deliver high quality, usable data at the speed of business.

 

Working backwards from the needs of your data consumers, we apply modern data engineering practices and cloud-based technologies to incrementally deliver reusable solutions while creating a flexible, scalable enterprise data platform.

 

A woman with earphones waving at her screen surrounded by colourful dot graphic/texture
A woman with earphones waving at her screen surrounded by colourful dot graphic/texture

Leveraging data as a product: A strategic imperative for business leaders

 

Discover how to harness data as a valuable product that drives innovation, empowers strategic decision-making, and fuels business growth.

Get started

Discover the benefits

Deliver business impact up to 60% faster 

 

Take an iterative approach to designing and implementing data solutions to ensure they deliver fast business value that grows over time.

Increase your ability to scale 4x

 

Using our evolutionary architecture expertise we design decoupled systems with domain-intelligent data products and AI-enabled platforms that accelerate data solution delivery.

Create data products in days, not months

 

Enable product teams to build reusable, reliable and interoperable data products that adhere to your governance policies and standards.

Our approach

Client success stories

Our partnerships

We effortlessly integrate a diverse range of ecosystem partners and platforms, enhancing adaptability and accelerating outcomes.
Find out more

Recommended insights

Hinweis: Dieser Inhalt ist möglicherweise nicht in Ihrer gewünschten Sprache verfügbar.
View more

Leverage your data as a powerful product

Let’s talk