A robust data foundation does much more than just help you manage and operationalize your data at scale. The right platform can help you accelerate time to market, increase data accessibility and quality, and cut costs.

 

Thoughtworks helps organizations navigate the people, process and technology changes required to modernize their data foundation, and implement evolutionary data platforms that break down silos, streamline compliance, and make it easier to turn data into measurable business value.

Two people discussing over a tablet with a colourful dot and line overlay
Two people discussing over a tablet with a colourful dot and line overlay

10 recommendations for a successful enterprise Data Mesh implementation

Since pioneering the framework, Thoughtworks has delivered the most Data Mesh implementations in the industry. Discover what we’ve learned, how to overcome common challenges, and our recommendations to ensure Data Mesh success.

Diverse people in different brainstorm work environments
Diverse people in different brainstorm work environments

Discover the benefits

Make better-informed decisions, faster

 

Empower domain teams to operationalize and act on data faster, accelerating data-driven decision-making for a significant competitive advantage. 

Create a data-driven culture of innovation

 

Put data consumers in control, freeing them to experiment and explore data-driven ideas that lead to lasting, meaningful innovation.

Support AI and ML initiatives

 

Enable teams to create data products specifically for AI and ML, making powerful capabilities accessible to more domains than ever before.

Our partnerships

We effortlessly integrate a diverse range of ecosystem partners and platforms, enhancing adaptability and accelerating outcomes.
Hinweis: Dieser Inhalt ist möglicherweise nicht in Ihrer gewünschten Sprache verfügbar.

