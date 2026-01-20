Careers are rarely linear. In technology, life can intervene in ways that make even the most promising journeys pause. For many women technologists, stepping away is not optional. It is often shaped by life circumstances they cannot ignore.

Returning to work after a career break comes with practical challenges. Skills need refreshing, confidence needs rebuilding and hiring systems are not always designed for non-linear careers.

So REA Cyber City and Thoughtworks reimagined what returning to tech could look like.