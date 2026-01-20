Careers are rarely linear. In technology, life can intervene in ways that make even the most promising journeys pause. For many women technologists, stepping away is not optional. It is often shaped by life circumstances they cannot ignore.
Returning to work after a career break comes with practical challenges. Skills need refreshing, confidence needs rebuilding and hiring systems are not always designed for non-linear careers.
So REA Cyber City and Thoughtworks reimagined what returning to tech could look like.
There is something powerful about watching someone restart a journey from a place of experience and self-belief. That is what we saw in Vapasi, with women returning to tech with courage and curiosity.
The challenge: Breaking barriers for women re-entering tech
Like much of the tech industry, REA Cyber City saw experienced women step away from technology roles due to life circumstances, from starting a family to supporting a loved one, or reasons out of their control. When these technologists were ready to return, traditional hiring models made re-entry difficult. Linear career expectations, outdated skill assessments and confidence gaps often became invisible barriers.
For REA, this was more than a hiring challenge. It was a missed opportunity to bring experienced talent back into their teams. The question they were grappling with was clear. How do you create a pathway back for skilled technologists without asking them to start from scratch? How do you hire for potential, not just uninterrupted career timelines?
The solution: A return-to-work program tailored for potential
Vapasi is a five-week immersive return-to-work program designed for experienced women technologists looking to restart their careers after a break.
Created by Thoughtworks, Vapasi combines technical upskilling, mentoring and confidence building with real-world exposure. The program is intentionally designed to meet participants where they are, while preparing them to re-enter modern delivery teams with confidence. While the program was initially designed to support our goal of improving gender balance at Thoughtworks, we realized that we were also well-placed to extend it to other like-minded companies, enabling them to benefit from this widely recognized program.
REA Cyber City was our first partner in delivering the program externally. A long standing Thoughtworks client, REA shares many of our values, so it was a natural fit. Their belief in the intent and impact of Vapasi made this first external collaboration a meaningful one.
When we learned about the Vapasi Program and its incredible impact in helping women technologists re-enter the workforce, we knew this was a journey we wanted to be part of.
The impact: Empowering women and building inclusive teams
Vapasi has delivered measurable outcomes for both participants and hiring teams:
Over 250 women have returned to tech roles through Vapasi across cohorts.
Strong post-hire retention has shown that when women are given the right pathway back, they have a longer tenure.
Participants join teams with confidence, cultural alignment and delivery readiness.
For REA Cyber City, the program has also become a sustainable way to build future-ready teams, with participants already familiar with agile ways of working and collaborative delivery.
How it works
The program follows a simple, structured pathway:
An in-person training program, certified by Thoughtworks and REA Cyber City, offered at no cost to candidates to refresh technical and consulting skills.
Hands-on project work supported by experienced mentors.
Peer learning and leadership interactions to rebuild confidence.
A paid internship for selected participants, with the potential for full-time roles, across both organizations, based on performance.
Rather than filtering talent out, Vapasi is designed to bring experienced talent back in.
Why it matters
Beyond hiring outcomes, Vapasi challenges how the industry defines readiness.
It reinforces a simple truth: a career break does not erase capability. With the right structure and support, experienced technologists return not only skilled, but deeply motivated.
Returning to work after a career break takes courage, but it also deserves meaningful support. With this partnership REA wants to express our commitment in rebuilding tech journeys for women who are seeking a return to the world of tech and become a part of India's growth story.
What’s next
The Thoughtworks and REA Cyber City partnership continues to expand the impact of Vapasi through future cohorts. Together, we are building a more inclusive tech ecosystem by rethinking hiring, redefining potential and proving that when given the right opportunity, talent shines again.