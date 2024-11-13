Harnessing technology to simplify the application process for work passes

To improve the experience for businesses, employment agencies and foreigners applying for work passes, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) partnered with Thoughtworks to simplify the digital application process of some of these passes.

Key partnership objectives

Together, we set out to deliver value across these key focus areas:

Enhancing user experience: Digitalizing and simplifying the application process for both business customers and MOM was a priority. Through rigorous testing, iteration, and extensive user research, we optimized the interface and workflow to improve efficiency for MOM’s internal and external stakeholders. This included finding alignment on targets such as enabling applications to be completed in one session, and keeping email queries across the application journey to a minimum.

Efficient technology implementation: We focused on re-using existing system tools and infrastructure, and developing additional components as needed to deliver the new digital services.

Our approach

To swiftly achieve our goals, we adopted a series of targeted strategies designed for rapid implementation and effective results:

Lean inception: By embracing an incremental and adaptive approach, lean inception helps identify critical features and processes, laying a strong foundation for subsequent releases. This led to quicker decision-making, minimized documentation requirements and accelerated product delivery.



Dual-track approach: The dual-track approach enables teams to work more efficiently. With the discovery-track team continuously evaluating and validating requirements, and prioritizing business needs, the delivery-track team could focus on technical implementation. Close collaboration between the tracks avoided development slowdowns due to requirement gathering, while ensuring business needs were met.