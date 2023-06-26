Civitatis is a leading online distribution company for guided tours, excursions and activities in Spanish, with more than 80,000 activities in 3,600 destinations spread over 150 countries. In 2022, more than 600,000 people enjoyed one of Civitatis tours to make their trip even more memorable and fulfilling.

Maintaining quality, ensuring scalability and keeping up with a fast-paced business are common challenges faced by digital product companies, like Civitatis. Their technology platform had successfully supported their business for many years, but as the application and business needs grew in complexity and size, their monolithic architecture was falling behind. With the growing range of activities and destinations offered to customers, Civitatis needed to address scalability, maintenance and testing while improving their ways of working, so they decided to partner with Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks analyzed Civitatis' platform and identified the best ways to modernize their architecture while enabling Civitatis’ own technology and empowering engineering teams. We proposed a new approach that involved implementing modern engineering practices such as Test-Driven Development (TDD), Pair Programming, and Continuous Integration and Delivery (CI/CD).

The solution also involved an organizational change; autonomous, co-sourced delivery teams were defined and aligned with their business domains, initiating the process of decomposing the monolith into microservices, and an event-based architecture using Domain-Driven Design (DDD).