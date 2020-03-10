BIAL - Thoughtworks

India’s Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru or the BLR Airport is one of the country's fastest growing airports. It operates close to 500 flights a day and handles over 19 million passengers a year.

We partnered with BIAL on their transformation journey, helping them to build a future-proof platform, that would allow them to put control back into their customer's hands, using digital technology. Together we created the concept of 'Airport in your pocket,' an innovative journey towards an intuitive, digitised and seamlessly connected 'Smart Airport.'





The application, built on the platform, has increased customer interactions with the airport, allowed them to track and manage their own flights, and have more control over their airport experience.