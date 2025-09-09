Thoughtworks Awarded Databricks Partner of the Year in Latin America for Transforming Communications, Media and Entertainment

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, is honored to be recognized by Databricks as the 2025 Communications, Media and Entertainment (CME) Partner of the Year in Latin America for helping organizations like Vivo, Brazil's largest telecommunications company, part of Telefónica group harness data and AI to transform their businesses. Presented at the LATAM Partner Forum, the award highlights Thoughtworks’ expertise in empowering CME organizations to harness the full potential of their data through a data-as-a-product approach.

Presented at the LATAM Partner Forum, the award celebrates Thoughtworks’ decades of experience pioneering advanced data methodologies and groundbreaking work in areas such as AI, data mesh and data platform modernization with Databricks. With our end-to-end partnership, Thoughtworks and Databricks have helped clients extract incredible value from their data that has led to better decision-making, reduced time to production and seamless data exchange between heterogeneous systems.

"This recognition as Databricks’ LATAM Communications, Media and Entertainment Partner of the Year is a testament to our powerful partnership with Databricks, a true leader in data analytics and AI,” said Gene Reznik, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Service Lines at Thoughtworks. “The business value we deliver together is clear. By moving beyond technical improvements to also enhance organizational alignment between IT and the business, we enable our clients to achieve a new level of collaboration that fosters transformation and long-term competitive advantage.”

Thoughtworks earned this award for its exemplary work in the sector, with its partnership with Vivo, serving as a prime example of our capabilities. The ongoing project is implementing a data mesh architecture on Databricks, leveraging federated governance, a self-service platform organized by domains and a data-as-a-product mindset. This will enable Vivo to foster an even stronger data- and AI-driven culture. The goal is to accelerate data democratization, allowing both technical and business teams to independently access, create and use well-defined “data products”. This facilitates experimentation and rapid prototyping of new analytics solutions, machine learning models and data-driven applications to speed time-to-insight and make Vivo increasingly more competitive.

Thoughtworks has led the way in helping organizations across industries establish these scalable frameworks through modern cloud-based technologies and advanced data engineering practices. The award follows Thoughtworks APAC’s achievement of Databricks’ Innovation Partner of the Year for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) last year.

“We’re thrilled to recognize Thoughtworks as Databricks’ LATAM Communications, Media and Entertainment Partner of the Year,” said Bruna Wells, Partner Sales LATAM Director, Databricks. “Thoughtworks’ expertise in data and AI-driven transformation is a powerful complement to Databricks experts. The innovative work we’ve done together with a market leader like Vivo is a clear example of the exceptional value our partnership brings to the industry.”

