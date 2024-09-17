Thoughtworks and ConnectingYouNow Launch AI-Powered Managed Services to Address Complexity, Cost Challenges

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced partnering with ConnectingYouNow (CYN), a U.K.-based digital technology company, to help enterprises drive greater operational efficiency with automation and optimization to increase customer satisfaction and reduce costs across the technology portfolio. The joint offering is part of Thoughtworks’ AI-powered DAMOTM Managed Services and is unique because it provides intuitive tools for intelligent automation and predictive analytics by integrating CYN’s highly secure Enterprise AI Hub.

The Thoughtworks and CYN AI-powered solution offering provides the real-time insights IT leaders are demanding to better inform the iterative improvements necessary to enhance applications over time. With a continuum of knowledge, discovery and enhancement, the service offering helps enterprises maximize investment in two areas now and for the future:

Customer service: Reduce support ticket resolution times to increase customer satisfaction

Technology: Easily unify and optimize multiple customer contact and incident data platforms with predictive analytics

Founded as a result of winning one of the Scottish Government’s CivTech challenges, CYN is a strong proponent of responsible and accurate AI and technology for good. Further, CYN’s service offerings are designed to be inclusive with adherence to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and follow rigorous government protocols for data safety.

“While the digital transformation era has brought about significant complexities for IT departments, fortunately AI has emerged as a power tool to empower leaders such as the Scottish Government as it achieves its strategic objective to provide more inclusive access to public services,” said Jora Gill, CEO and Co-founder, ConnectingYouNow. “By partnering with Thoughtworks, we’re extending and scaling CYN’s unified data management, intelligent automation and predictive analytics capabilities to our clients who are seeking to harness the power of AI as they streamline their IT operations and drive efficiencies.”

CYN is already working with the Scottish Government to help people with disabilities find information with greater speed and precision on A Local Information System for Scotland (ALISS) through a two-way conversational AI system optimized for people with sight and hearing loss.

“Our joint efforts with ConnectYouNow around Thoughtworks DAMO managed services help enterprises manage their existing applications at a predictable cost, so that they can focus their resources on accelerating innovation and delivering new business value,” said Matthew Lee, Global Head of DAMO Managed Services. “More and more of our clients are looking for an end-to-end service that combines bespoke services with high-level support and post-delivery, which makes CYN an ideal partner to help provide organizations such as the Scottish Government with better ROI on their digital assets.”

Thoughtworks will offer CYN services for a fixed-cost as part of its DAMO managed services. With advanced AI, CYN aggregates and cleanses data from multiple sources in real time which is integral to the Thoughtworks portfolio optimization assessment that provides clients with recommendations on how to best maintain and evolve their tech estate.

Supporting resources:

- ### - <TWK915>

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568