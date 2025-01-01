Kiran Prakash Principal Engineer

I'm an experienced software engineer and a principal consultant at Thoughtworks. In my role, I help our clients in framing problems, strategizing solutions and solving them by building quality software.

I enjoy helping businesses with their digital transformation. I like the challenge of scaling systems while keeping the complexity under check.

My current interests are Machine Learning and AI. I'm amazed by the possibilities they bring and the unreasonable effectiveness of data.