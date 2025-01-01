Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Data and AI Back
Kiran Prakash

Kiran Prakash

Principal Engineer

I'm an avid extreme programming practitioner with expertise in TDD, refactoring, CI/CD and pair programming techniques. 

 

Although I have a full stack background with experience in many different technologies, I’ve been focused on data engineering in the recent past. I help our large, strategic clients leverage data for their business.

 

I enjoy helping businesses with their digital transformation. I like the challenge of scaling systems while keeping the complexity under check.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.