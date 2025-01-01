Kiran Prakash Principal Engineer

I'm an avid extreme programming practitioner with expertise in TDD, refactoring, CI/CD and pair programming techniques.



Although I have a full stack background with experience in many different technologies, I’ve been focused on data engineering in the recent past. I help our large, strategic clients leverage data for their business.

I enjoy helping businesses with their digital transformation. I like the challenge of scaling systems while keeping the complexity under check.