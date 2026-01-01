Privacy policy

If you apply for a role with Thoughtworks, we may share your personal data with the following categories of third parties where necessary to manage our recruitment process:
Recruitment technology providers, including applicant tracking systems and candidate relationship management platforms.
Interview scheduling and coordination service providers.
Video conferencing and virtual interview platform providers.
AI-enabled interview assistance, note-taking, transcription, and meeting support providers, where permitted by applicable law and our internal policies.
Skills assessment, technical testing, or coding challenge providers..
Background screening and reference check providers, where permitted by applicable law.
Recruitment agencies and talent sourcing partners involved in your application.
IT, cloud hosting, and infrastructure providers supporting our recruitment systems.
Government authorities, regulators, courts, law enforcement agencies, where required by law.