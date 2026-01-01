Privacy policy

Cookies and similar technologies

Thoughtworks uses cookies and similar technologies, including pixels and tags, to operate our websites, improve your browsing experience, understand how our websites and online services are used, and, where permitted by applicable law, support our marketing activities.

Cookies are small text files that are stored on your browser or device when you visit a website. They help websites remember information about your visit, such as your preferences, language settings, or login status, and can also be used to understand how visitors use a website.

Pixels (sometimes referred to as tracking pixels or web beacons) are small pieces of code or tiny invisible images embedded in web pages or emails. They allow us to understand when content has been viewed or interacted with, measure the effectiveness of our communications and marketing campaigns, and better understand how visitors engage with our websites.

Tags are snippets of code embedded in our websites that help enable and manage other technologies, including analytics, advertising, and performance tools. For example, a tag may load a tracking pixel or activate another service that collects information about how visitors use our websites.

These technologies often work together. For example, a tag may activate a tracking pixel, which may then collect information about your interaction with a webpage or email, while cookies may remember your preferences or recognize your browser across visits. Throughout this section, we refer to cookies, pixels, tags, and similar technologies collectively as "cookies", unless the context requires otherwise.

Why we use cookies and similar technologies

Depending on your preferences and applicable law, we and our trusted service providers use cookies and similar technologies to:

operate, maintain, and secure our websites.

remember your preferences and settings.

understand how visitors use our websites and online services.

improve website performance, functionality, and user experience.

measure the effectiveness of our communications and marketing activities.

provide content and advertisements that are more relevant to your interests.

Some cookies and similar technologies are provided directly by Thoughtworks (first-party cookies), while others are provided by trusted third-party service providers that help us deliver services such as analytics, marketing, embedded content, and social media functionality (third-party cookies).