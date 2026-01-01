Privacy policy

Yes. Thoughtworks uses artificial intelligence (AI) to support certain business activities, such as recruitment, sales, marketing and other internal operations. In these cases, AI is used as an assistive tool to help our teams analyze information, identify patterns, improve efficiency and support their work.

Importantly, AI does not make decisions about you or play a significant role in decisions that may affect you. Such decisions are made by people and remain subject to appropriate human review and oversight. For more information about how we use AI in our recruitment processes, please see How We Use AI in Recruitment.

We also use AI in certain customer- and visitor-facing experiences. For example, our website may provide an AI-powered conversational assistant to help visitors find information and navigate our services. When you interact directly with an AI system, we will make this clear so that you know you are communicating with AI rather than a human.

We may also use AI to create or enhance content on Thoughtworks’ website and in our advertising, including content featuring simulated representations of Thoughtworks representatives (for example, to share a message from our CEO). Any use of AI for this purpose is carefully considered and intentional. AI-generated or AI-enhanced content is reviewed, edited and approved by our Marketing & Communications team. Where such content could reasonably be mistaken for authentic human-generated content, we will clearly label it to indicate that AI has been used. This content is not personalized to you, and we do not use your personal data to generate it.

We are committed to using AI responsibly. We have established governance processes and internal controls to help ensure that our use of AI complies with applicable laws and aligns with our ethical principles. Where AI is used to process personal data, we apply the same high standards of privacy, security and data protection that govern our other processing activities.

Thoughtworks does not use your personal data to train AI models, and we do not permit our service providers to use your personal data for this purpose.