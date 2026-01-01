Privacy policy

When we share your data

We may share your personal data with carefully selected third parties that help us operate our business, deliver our services, support our recruitment processes, communicate with you, organize events, manage our websites and digital channels and maintain our day-to-day operations. For example, we work with providers that host our systems, support our IT infrastructure, facilitate communications and virtual meetings, help us manage recruitment and customer relationships and provide security, analytics and other business support services.

The categories of third parties with whom we share personal data depend on the nature of your relationship with Thoughtworks and the purposes for which we use your personal data.

We do not sell your personal data. When we share your personal data, we do so only where appropriate and require our service providers and business partners to protect it through appropriate security measures and confidentiality obligations. We also take steps to ensure that they only use your personal data for the purposes for which it was shared and in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

Please refer to the relevant section below that corresponds to your relationship with Thoughtworks to understand the categories of third parties with whom your personal data may be shared.