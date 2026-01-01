Privacy policy

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Política de privacidad Back

When we share your data

 

We may share your personal data with carefully selected third parties that help us operate our business, deliver our services, support our recruitment processes, communicate with you, organize events, manage our websites and digital channels and maintain our day-to-day operations. For example, we work with providers that host our systems, support our IT infrastructure, facilitate communications and virtual meetings, help us manage recruitment and customer relationships and provide security, analytics and other business support services.

 

The categories of third parties with whom we share personal data depend on the nature of your relationship with Thoughtworks and the purposes for which we use your personal data.

We do not sell your personal data. When we share your personal data, we do so only where appropriate and require our service providers and business partners to protect it through appropriate security measures and confidentiality obligations. We also take steps to ensure that they only use your personal data for the purposes for which it was shared and in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

 

Please refer to the relevant section below that corresponds to your relationship with Thoughtworks to understand the categories of third parties with whom your personal data may be shared.

  • If you apply for a role with Thoughtworks, we may share your personal data with the following categories of third parties where necessary to manage our recruitment process:

     

    • Recruitment technology providers, including applicant tracking systems and candidate relationship management platforms.

    • Interview scheduling and coordination service providers.

    • Video conferencing and virtual interview platform providers.

    • AI-enabled interview assistance, note-taking, transcription, and meeting support providers, where permitted by applicable law and our internal policies.

    • Skills assessment, technical testing, or coding challenge providers..

    • Background screening and reference check providers, where permitted by applicable law.

    • Recruitment agencies and talent sourcing partners involved in your application.

    • IT, cloud hosting, and infrastructure providers supporting our recruitment systems.

    • Government authorities, regulators, courts, law enforcement agencies, where required by law.

  • If you engage with Thoughtworks as a client, prospective client, business partner, or other business contact, we may share your personal data with:

     

    • Cloud hosting, collaboration, productivity, and communication service providers.

    • Customer relationship management (CRM), sales enablement, marketing automation, and business intelligence providers.

    • Providers supporting meetings, webinars, demonstrations, presentations, and virtual communications.

    • Professional advisers, including legal, accounting, auditing, insurance, and consulting firms.

    • Payment processors and financial institutions where relevant.

    • Vendors providing business support, customer support, or operational services on our behalf, when applicabl.

    • Government authorities, regulators, courts, law enforcement agencies, or other parties where disclosure is required by law.

  • If you visit our websites, subscribe to our newsletters, download content, register for webinars or events, or otherwise interact with our digital channels, we may share your personal data with:

     

    • Website hosting, content delivery network (CDN), and cloud infrastructure providers.

    • Website analytics, performance monitoring, and security service providers.

    • Cookie, consent management, and preference management providers.

    • Marketing automation, email delivery, customer engagement, website analytics and CRM providers, where permitted by applicable law and your preferences.

    • Event management, webinar, registration, and virtual event platform providers.

    • Social media platforms and digital advertising partners, where permitted by applicable law and your preferences.

    • IT support, cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and system administration providers.

  • If you represent one of our vendors, suppliers, service providers, or contractors, we may share your personal data with:

     

    • Procurement, supplier management, contract lifecycle management, and finance systems providers.

    • Cloud hosting, collaboration, and communication service providers.

    • Identity verification, access management, and security service providers.

    • Payment processors, financial institutions, and accounting service providers.

    • External legal, tax, audit, insurance, and other similar professional advisers.

    • Other vendors engaged to support our procurement, compliance, or operational processes.

    • Government authorities, regulators, courts, or law enforcement agencies where required by applicable law.

  • If you visit one of our offices, we may share your personal data with:

     

    • Building owners, property managers, or reception services responsible for managing access to the premises.

    • Physical security, visitor management, and access control service providers.

    • IT and facilities management providers supporting our office operations.

    • Emergency response providers where necessary to protect health and safety.

     

Where your data is processed

 

Thoughtworks is a global company with offices in multiple countries around the world. Our global presence enables us to deliver services, support our clients and operate efficiently across different regions. You can find our office locations here.

 

Because of our global operations, your personal data may be accessed or processed by authorized Thoughtworkers in different countries, depending on your relationship with us and the services we provide. We also work with a trusted network of vendors, suppliers, business partners and service providers, some of whom may operate from, or have their infrastructure located in, other countries. This means your personal data may sometimes be transferred to or accessed from another country.

 

Whenever this happens, we take appropriate steps to protect your personal data in accordance with applicable data protection laws. Where required, we use legally recognized transfer mechanisms, such as Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), adequacy decisions, or other approved safeguards, together with appropriate technical and organizational security measures.

 

No matter where your personal data is processed, Thoughtworks applies consistent privacy, security and governance standards across its global operations. We require our employees and trusted third parties to protect your personal data and process it only for authorized purposes and in compliance with applicable laws.

How we protect your data

 

Protecting your personal data is one of our top priorities. Thoughtworks maintains a comprehensive privacy and information security program designed to safeguard personal data throughout its lifecycle.

 

We have dedicated Data Protection and Information Security teams responsible for developing, implementing and continuously improving our privacy and security practices. These teams work to ensure that personal data is protected through appropriate technical, organizational and administrative measures, taking into account industry standards, applicable laws and evolving security risks.

 

We also carefully assess the third parties we work with. Our vendors, suppliers, business partners and service providers undergo a thorough due diligence process before they are engaged, including assessments of their privacy, security and compliance practices where appropriate. We require them to meet our standards for protecting personal data and to process it only for authorized purposes.

How we use automated decision-making

 

Where automated decisions may significantly affect you, we may use automated decision-making as part of our recruitment processes to assess candidates against basic criteria established for a particular job position, such as educational qualifications, language skills, and relevant professional experience.

 

Where automated screening is used, the information provided by the applicant is compared against the requirements established for the position. If an applicant does not meet the applicable basic requirements, they may be excluded from further consideration for that particular position.

 

This automated screening is limited to assessing whether the applicant meets the basic requirements for the specific position and does not prevent the applicant from applying for or being considered for other positions that may be suitable for their qualifications and experience.

How we use AI

 

Thoughtworks uses artificial intelligence (AI) to support certain business activities, such as recruitment, sales, marketing and other internal operations. In these cases, AI is used as an assistive tool to help our teams analyze information, identify patterns, improve efficiency and support their work.

 

Importantly, AI does not make decisions about you or play a significant role in decisions that may affect you. Such decisions are made by people and remain subject to appropriate human review and oversight. For more information about how we use AI in our recruitment processes, please see How We Use AI in Recruitment.

 

We also use AI in certain customer- and visitor-facing experiences. For example, our website may provide an AI-powered conversational assistant to help visitors find information and navigate our services. When you interact directly with an AI system, we will make this clear so that you know you are communicating with AI rather than a human.

 

We may also use AI to create or enhance content on Thoughtworks’ website and in our advertising, including content featuring simulated representations of Thoughtworks representatives (for example, to share a message from our CEO). Any use of AI for this purpose is carefully considered and intentional. AI-generated or AI-enhanced content is reviewed, edited and approved by our Marketing & Communications team. Where such content could reasonably be mistaken for authentic human-generated content, we will clearly label it to indicate that AI has been used. This content is not personalized to you, and we do not use your personal data to generate it.

 

We are committed to using AI responsibly. We have established governance processes and internal controls to help ensure that our use of AI complies with applicable laws and aligns with our ethical principles. Where AI is used to process personal data, we apply the same high standards of privacy, security and data protection that govern our other processing activities.

 

Thoughtworks does not use your personal data to train AI models, and we do not permit our service providers to use your personal data for this purpose.

 

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