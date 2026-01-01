Privacy policy

Thoughtworks is a global company with offices in multiple countries around the world. Our global presence enables us to deliver services, support our clients and operate efficiently across different regions. You can find our office locations here.
Because of our global operations, your personal data may be accessed or processed by authorized Thoughtworkers in different countries, depending on your relationship with us and the services we provide. We also work with a trusted network of vendors, suppliers, business partners and service providers, some of whom may operate from, or have their infrastructure located in, other countries. This means your personal data may sometimes be transferred to or accessed from another country.
Whenever this happens, we take appropriate steps to protect your personal data in accordance with applicable data protection laws. Where required, we use legally recognized transfer mechanisms, such as Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), adequacy decisions, or other approved safeguards, together with appropriate technical and organizational security measures.
No matter where your personal data is processed, Thoughtworks applies consistent privacy, security and governance standards across its global operations. We require our employees and trusted third parties to protect your personal data and process it only for authorized purposes and in compliance with applicable laws.