Token Economics

You budgeted for AI like software. It's behaving like a utility that spikes without warning.

Budget shock. One company burned through its entire year’s AI coding budget by April, with no clear line yet between the spend and the value it created.





Uncapped usage. Another ran up a $500 million AI bill in a single month after no one set usage limits.





Renewal shock. A routine renewal for a coding assistant came back four to five times more expensive than the year before.

Nobody re-asks the question. The model was picked once, at build time, and nothing in the process ever checks whether it’s still the right one.