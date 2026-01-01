Tamara Carpintero Principal Data and AI Strategy and Architect

Tamara is a Principal Data and AI Strategy and Architect at Thoughtworks based in the UK, with 20+ years of experience in the Data and AI field, having spent the last 10+ years as a Head of Data Engineering in the UK Financial Services and Data industries, leading teams of 50+ Data Engineers, Data Architects, PMs, etc. She combines deep domain expertise with a hands-on approach to technical leadership, actively driving the architecture, design, and implementation of large-scale data solutions, enterprise AI strategy, multi-cloud data architecture, etc.



She is the global framework owner of Thoughtworks' FOREST framework, driving Data and AI maturity assessments, AI readiness, Scaling AI, commercial go-to-market motions, assets, accelerators and strategy to help organisations get AI-ready across major markets and partnerships.

With extensive experience leading flagship enterprise engagements - ranging from global Agentic AI platform strategies to complex Data Lakehouse creations and modernisations - Tamara blends deep technical architecture with business-driven advisory. She is passionate about scaling reusable D&AI accelerators, shaping high-impact pitch solutions, and championing strategy and Scalability in AI for clients as the leader in the FOREST framework for scaling AI, Readiness for AI, data & AI assessments, etc.