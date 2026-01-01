Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Tamara Bartlett

Tamara Carpintero

Principal Data and AI Strategy and Architect

Tamara is a Principal Data and AI Strategy and Architect at Thoughtworks based in the UK, with  20+ years of experience in the Data and AI field, having spent the last 10+ years as a Head of Data Engineering in the UK Financial Services and Data industries, leading teams of 50+ Data Engineers, Data Architects, PMs, etc. She combines deep domain expertise with a hands-on approach to technical leadership, actively driving the architecture, design, and implementation of large-scale data solutions, enterprise AI strategy, multi-cloud data architecture, etc.


She is the global framework owner of Thoughtworks' FOREST framework, driving Data and AI maturity assessments, AI readiness, Scaling AI, commercial go-to-market motions, assets, accelerators and strategy to help organisations get AI-ready across major markets and partnerships.

 

With extensive experience leading flagship enterprise engagements - ranging from global Agentic AI platform strategies to complex Data Lakehouse creations and modernisations - Tamara blends deep technical architecture with business-driven advisory. She is passionate about scaling reusable D&AI accelerators, shaping high-impact pitch solutions, and championing strategy and Scalability in AI for clients as the leader in the FOREST framework for scaling AI, Readiness for AI, data & AI assessments, etc.