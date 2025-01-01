Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Data and AI Back
Arif Wider
Alumni

Arif Wider

Fellow Technology Consultant

Arif is a software engineering professor at HTW Berlin and a fellow technology consultant with Thoughtworks Germany, where he served as Head of Data & AI before moving back to academia.

 

As a vital part of research, teaching, and consulting, he is passionate about distilling and distributing great ideas and concepts that emerge in the software engineering community.

 

Arif is a frequent speaker at conferences and still loves to bring together people with diverse areas of expertise such as data scientists and developers.

 