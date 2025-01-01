Arif Wider Fellow Technology Consultant

Arif is a software engineering professor at HTW Berlin and a fellow technology consultant with Thoughtworks Germany, where he served as Head of Data & AI before moving back to academia.

As a vital part of research, teaching, and consulting, he is passionate about distilling and distributing great ideas and concepts that emerge in the software engineering community.

Arif is a frequent speaker at conferences and still loves to bring together people with diverse areas of expertise such as data scientists and developers.