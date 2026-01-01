Kinle Greshka

Kinle GreshkaSenior Consultant
With a decade of experience crafting agile solutions for complex business landscapes, I am passionate about building innovative solutions and resilient distributed systems. I specialize in event-driven architecture governed by domain-driven design (DDD) to ensure technical ecosystems align seamlessly with evolving business goals.
Known for my creative mindset, I excel at tackling intricate problems with pragmatic, out-of-the-box thinking, fueled by a unique background in building gamified experiences and game development.
Skills:
- Frontend technologies: ReactJS, Next.js, Tailwind CSS and vanilla JS/HTML/CSS.
- Architectural foundations: Event-driven systems (Kafka, GCP Pub/Sub) and Hexagonal Architecture integrated with DDD.
- Backend technologies: Spring Boot, Express, Nuxt.js and Flask.
- Artificial intelligence: LangChain, Prompt Engineering, Custom Agents and Skills, MCP Servers and Spec-Driven Development.
- Immersive technologies: Unity3D, Three.js, and Unreal Engine.
- Polyglot programming: Python, Java, Node.js and TypeScript.