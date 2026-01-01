John Singleton Global Head of Operations, Data and AI

John Singleton is Global Head of Operations, Data and AI at Thoughtworks and a Principal Program Manager. He joined Thoughtworks through its acquisition of Watchful, where he was co-founder and COO, and worked with co-founder Shayan Mohanty to build technology that helped organizations label data and train AI models.

At Thoughtworks, John focuses on AI infrastructure, operations, and research, helping organizations establish and optimize their AI stack, from silicon to token to application.