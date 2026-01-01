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Himanshu Sharma

Business analyst

I am drawn to the moment someone says, “We just need a small feature.” There’s usually a more interesting problem underneath.

 

As a Consultant at Thoughtworks, I bring together product management, business analysis and technical writing, with experience across AI-powered search, personalization and developer platforms. I enjoy turning ambiguous ideas into decisions teams can build on.

 

Outside project work, I run machine learning experiments and write for Towards Data Science, including when the results prove my assumptions wrong.

 

Bring me a messy problem or a surprising result. That’s my kind of conversation.