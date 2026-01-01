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Himanshu Sharma

Business analyst

I am drawn to the moment someone says, “We just need a small feature.” There’s usually a more interesting problem underneath.

 

As a Consultant at Thoughtworks, I bring together product management, business analysis and technical writing, with experience across AI-powered search, personalization and developer platforms. I enjoy turning ambiguous ideas into decisions teams can build on.

 

Outside project work, I run machine learning experiments and write for Towards Data Science, including when the results prove my assumptions wrong.

 

Bring me a messy problem or a surprising result. That’s my kind of conversation.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.