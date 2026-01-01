Devangana Khokhar Data Scientist

While data junkie is how Devangana would like to describe herself, she is also recognized as an enterprising Consultant and Application Developer at Thoughtworks, with a focus on Data Science, Analytics and Machine Learning. She has worked across the spaces of Text, Graph and Marketing Analytics.

Devangana has been the lead for the Bengaluru chapter of DataKind, a nonprofit that brings together data scientists and leading social change organizations, to collaborate on data science projects that maximize social impact. She also served as the Director of Women Who Code, WWC for Bangalore. WWC is a global NGO dedicated to encouraging more women into the technology domain.

She authored the Gephi Cookbook for people who want to learn network analysis and visualization with Gephi along with graph concepts from scratch.