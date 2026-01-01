Dee Wauchope Agile and Lean Change Principal

My current role at Thoughtworks is as a Lean and Agile Change Principal, working with everyone from the CXO level to individual project team members to help bring about organisational improvements that will help enterprises react to the constant flux and disruption in today's marketplace.

I am an experienced Consultant having worked in the IT industry for over 25 years for different clients and organisations, on many different types of projects, and in many different delivery roles, before leveraging all the hard lessons that I have learnt along the way to try and help others.