Darius Kumana and Jon Dickinson Experience Designers

Darius has led the Experience Design practice for Thoughtworks Europe. He is a massive advocate of Lean UX and disruptive innovation. Darius lovez engaging at a senior level and changing the way companies both work and think. He is interested in people: both their over-arching experiences as they interact with digital media products; and the nuances of culture, interaction, and behavior cultivated within the teams of people charged with the creation and delivery of those experiences.

Jon has previously worked at Thoughtworks, and is now director of innovation at Equal Experts. He organizes the CodeKen conference which gives curious developers opportunities to find out more about interesting technologies. He also organizes the DeNormalised conference that is focused on helping technologists make sense of the explosive growth in NOSQL and Big Data technologies.