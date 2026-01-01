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Dai Zhang

Dai Zhang

Experience Design Lead
Alumni

I'm the lead for Thoughtworks China Experience Design team.

 

I am a rational yet sensitive designer who always like to see the world in unique perspectives. I believe that design is not a process that happens in a vacuum, so I also try different roles, like pre-sales, project manager, business analyst, etc., to make myself as diversified as possible.

 

As an ex-entrepreneur, I'm passionate about startup culture, business models and the Lean Startup philosophy. I'm also a fan of Edwards Deming.

 

I am a seasoned thinker, writer and orator. My thoughts have been realized in various articles. I also demonstrate and test my ideas with presentations and workshops in conferences like IxDC, ScrumGathering, China Mobile Developers Network and Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair.

 

My first book on self-learning titled The Modern Autodidact was published late 2014. I also translated books like Making Software, Running Lean, Lean UX, and The Connected Company, etc.

 