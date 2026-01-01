Christine Welsch Market Director Automotive & Manufacturing Europe

As a Thoughtworks Market Director Automotive & Manufacturing Europe I care deeply about my clients and look beyond their immediate needs, championing the goals that drive them.

Having worked in big IT companies for many years I combine technical acumen and business expertise relevant for my stakeholders. I enjoy working with many organizations across the industry now and solving problems with my team that have not yet been solved anywhere before – and therefore help our clients to strengthen their market positioning.

I live in Munich with my husband and our two kids.