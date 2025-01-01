Chris Montaño Product Strategist

I am a product strategist with Thoughtworks based in San Francisco and a "global citizen" at heart.

Throughout my career, I have seen that leaders who understand and honor value creation and values seem to make the largest contributions. I came to Thoughtworks because it is a place where the leadership exemplify both.

I am unquenchably curious and fascinated with developing innovations that change how we live and experience our lives. Formulating strategies and products to meet core market needs means constantly learning new skills and markets. It also involves identifying problems, limitations and delivering meaningful solutions--to your markets, your organization, your development and design efforts, your teams and yourself. It is never dull.