Chiranjeevi G A Lead Product Manger at Mapan, Gojek

Chiranjeevi or Chiru has nearly 10 years of diverse experience in product and technology. At Mapan, he has been learning and applying social psychology in the context of human behaviour to empower women entrepreneurs from Indonesia's low income segment.

Prior to Mapan, Chiru was involved in rolling out various mobile banking, chat bot, lifestyle and payment products at companies like Citibank, DBS and Ant Financial.

Chiru’s passion lies in understanding how technological advancements are shaping the world and could solve several pain points for different segments of customers.