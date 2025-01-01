Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Charles Lebon Mberi Kimpolo
Alumni

Charles Lebon Mberi Kimpolo

Developer & TW Africa P3 Lead

Charles Lebon Mberi Kimpolo (born 12 June 1977), from the Republic of Congo, has a passion for software development and joined Thoughtworks in May 2012 where he works as a Consultant Developer. Charles graduated from AIMS in 2005. He completed his doctoral studies at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Johannesburg. After completing his doctoral studies, he worked as a short-term postdoctoral fellow doing research with the support of the MRC/Wits Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit (Agincourt), and as a Business Analyst & Researcher in the Strategic Planning Division.

 