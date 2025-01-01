Charith Tangirala Technology Director - Energy, Utilities & Public Sector

Charith Tangirala is an accomplished technology leader with 20 years' experience delivering complex solutions across both private and public sectors. His expertise extends to areas like agile transformation, data and AI, and legacy modernization, making him an invaluable asset in guiding Energy, Utilities, and Public Sector clients through their technological evolution.

Charith has established himself as a key player in bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology solutions and the unique needs of the client. He is passionate about building highly efficient, autonomous teams that are accountable for delivering business results while maintaining superior quality and security standards.