Celso Santa Rosa Developer

I've graduated with a computer science degree from the Federal University of Pernambuco and have been working since 1999 with large scale applications for enterprises and government. I started my career working on startups then moved to bigger companies. I've been working at Thoughtworks as Senior Consultant and every day I have the opportunity to meet new people, learn new technologies and tools. I'm passionate about my daughter, Maria Cecilia, aka MC and spend the most of my time trying to teach her to make the difference in the world (is that possible?). This is the greatest challenge of my life: to be a good father.