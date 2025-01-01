Carolyn Volper Strategic Demand Marketer

I am a seasoned marketing professional with a passion for delivering exemplary customer experiences and executing brand, awareness, and demand-generating campaigns. At Thoughtworks, I support our Modernization, Data, and Cleantech services as well as our North America Central Market in achieving their goals through a variety of marketing strategies and tactics.

I bring over 12 years of experience working with cross-functional teams across a range of industries to engage audiences, tell stories, and identify new opportunities to drive growth.