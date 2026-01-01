Cade Cairns Software developer and security enthusiast

Cade is a consultant software developer with Thoughtworks. He has over 15 years of industry experience ranging from enterprise architecture to creating startups in areas including software security, green tech, mobile, and even robotics.

During his time at Thoughtworks he has worked as a developer and a coach in Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, India, Canada, and the United States, delivering top quality software solutions based around a variety of architectures. At the moment Cade's time is primarily focused on helping improve how security concerns are addressed in the solution delivery lifecycle.