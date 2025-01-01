Brooke Bell Client Principal

I joined Thoughtworks in Washington, D.C. in 2022 as Client Principal for Thoughtworks’ U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Account. Coming to Thoughtworks, I brought over 15 years of leadership experience in federal health, digital services, and consulting.



Since joining Thoughtworks, I have worked to advance digital services and health care experiences and outcomes for Veterans and clinicians at the VA. In my role, I partner with government leaders in product, contracts, and tech strategy, and industry partners to ensure that we’re bringing the best of Thoughtworks to support their mission needs.

I am passionate about healthcare policy, digital health innovation, user experience, open source technology solutions, and skiing!

I live in the Capitol Hill area of Washington, D.C., with my dog Hayes.