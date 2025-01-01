Bram Mommers Global Director of Workplace, Health & Safety and Wellbeing

Bram Mommers brings over 25 years of experience to his role as Global Director of Workplace, Health & Safety, and Wellbeing at Arcadis, the leading global consultancy and design firm for natural and built assets.

Since joining Arcadis in 1997, Bram has held senior roles spanning digital innovation, asset management, and organizational transformation. His work has consistently focused on harnessing technology and leadership to enable sustainable growth and operational excellence in the AEC industry.

As the former Chief Digital Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Bram led Arcadis' global digital transformation, integrating emerging technologies across the business. Today, he applies that same forward-thinking mindset to create efficient workplaces for Arcadis focusing on the Employee Experience, and cultivating a risk-aware, wellbeing-centered culture across a 36,000-strong global workforce.