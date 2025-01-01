Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Bernd Günter
Alumni

Bernd Günter

Client Principal and Future Maker

I'm an expert in IoT, smart ecosystems and business intelligence/analytics. I make sure that companies are successful in their digital transformation, can make the right technology decisions and find out how and where they can innovate. 

 

I know the true success and risk factors for new business models from many corporate and SME projects: strict customer orientation, change in corporate processes and culture, a sense of responsibility, business management ratios and the courage to break new ground.

 