Bernd Günter Client Principal and Future Maker

I'm an expert in IoT, smart ecosystems and business intelligence/analytics. I make sure that companies are successful in their digital transformation, can make the right technology decisions and find out how and where they can innovate.

I know the true success and risk factors for new business models from many corporate and SME projects: strict customer orientation, change in corporate processes and culture, a sense of responsibility, business management ratios and the courage to break new ground.