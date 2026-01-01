Ben O'Mahony Principal AI Engineer

I am a results-driven AI and engineering leader with a track record of building high-performing teams and shipping business-critical AI, ML and data platforms at scale. I have deep expertise across the full engineering and data lifecycle from research to production deployment.

I'm adept at defining technical strategy, driving execution and partnering cross-functionally to deliver measurable impact. I'm currently writing Building AI Agent Platforms for O'Reilly, due to be published in Spring 2027.