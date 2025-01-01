Barbara Morantes Developer

I'm a full-stack developer who wants to use technology to build useful solutions that will enhance people's lives by maximizing the effect that technology can provide.



I’ve worked with technologies like JavaScript, TypeScript, React.js, Node.js, SQL and MongoDB, delivering solutions for clients in both Latin America and the United States.



Throughout my career, I’ve contributed to projects in the financial, educational and legal sectors, improving system performance, enhancing user experiences and applying Test-Driven Development (TDD) to ensure high-quality code.

