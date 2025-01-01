Archana Chillala Infrastructure Specialist

Archana uses her significant expertise in cloud ecosystems to help large enterprises transform into modern digital businesses. She works with organizations to build scalable, resilient and durable cloud based platforms that follow the Infrastructure as Code paradigm. She champions the adoption of DevSecOps practices in teams and helps design and automate secure, seamless paths to production.

Archana is also passionate about creating a positive social impact, especially for the marginalized communities and actively contributes to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. She is a key member of the Interning with Pride and the Vapasi program amongst others, ensuring Thoughtworks and the technology industry at large is welcome to all.