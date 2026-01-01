Anshul Kumar Senior Consultant

I'm a backend and JVM technology enthusiast with a strong interest in exploring AI tools, Generative AI and LLM-powered applications.

My technical expertise spans Java, Spring Boot, Go, microservices and AWS, alongside a growing focus on AI tools and GenAI technologies. I enjoy experimenting with LangChain, RAG, MCP, vector databases and LLM-powered workflows.

I'm particularly interested in exploring AI agents, AI-assisted development, LLM application architecture and the evolving ecosystem of AI tools.