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Anshul Kumar, Thoughtworks

Anshul Kumar

Senior Consultant

I'm a backend and JVM technology enthusiast with a strong interest in exploring AI tools, Generative AI and LLM-powered applications.

 

My technical expertise spans Java, Spring Boot, Go, microservices and AWS, alongside a growing focus on AI tools and GenAI technologies. I enjoy experimenting with LangChain, RAG, MCP, vector databases and LLM-powered workflows.

 

I'm particularly interested in exploring AI agents, AI-assisted development, LLM application architecture and the evolving ecosystem of AI tools.