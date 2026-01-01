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Anshul Kumar, Thoughtworks

Anshul Kumar

Senior Consultant

I'm a backend and JVM technology enthusiast with a strong interest in exploring AI tools, Generative AI and LLM-powered applications.

 

My technical expertise spans Java, Spring Boot, Go, microservices and AWS, alongside a growing focus on AI tools and GenAI technologies. I enjoy experimenting with LangChain, RAG, MCP, vector databases and LLM-powered workflows.

 

I'm particularly interested in exploring AI agents, AI-assisted development, LLM application architecture and the evolving ecosystem of AI tools.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.