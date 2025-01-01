Anirban Brahmochari Senior Site Reliability Engineer

As a senior site reliability engineer, Anirban Brahmochari specializes in AIOps and advanced observability. An AWS Certified Solutions Architect, he has deep expertise in managing cloud-native infrastructure on AWS, Docker, and Kubernetes.

Anirban is a forward-thinking engineer focused on leveraging AI and machine learning to build proactive, data-driven operational solutions from the ground up. His work involves transforming raw data into actionable insights, enabling teams to solve complex business challenges, and driving significant improvements in system reliability and operational efficiency. He is passionate about bridging the gap between engineering and business to deliver impactful, intelligent systems.